Vietnamese dongs to Armenian drams today

Convert VND to AMD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ֏0.01521 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:55
VND to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 VND to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01580.0158
Low0.01520.0152
Average0.01560.0156
Change-3.70%-0.64%
1 VND to AMD stats

The performance of VND to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0158 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0156. The change for VND to AMD was -3.70.

The performance of VND to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0158 and a 90 day low of 0.0152. This means the 90 day average was 0.0156. The change for VND to AMD was -0.64.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Armenian Dram
1000 VND15.21220 AMD
2000 VND30.42440 AMD
5000 VND76.06100 AMD
10000 VND152.12200 AMD
20000 VND304.24400 AMD
50000 VND760.61000 AMD
100000 VND1,521.22000 AMD
200000 VND3,042.44000 AMD
500000 VND7,606.10000 AMD
1000000 VND15,212.20000 AMD
2000000 VND30,424.40000 AMD
5000000 VND76,061.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vietnamese Dong
1 AMD65.73680 VND
5 AMD328.68400 VND
10 AMD657.36800 VND
20 AMD1,314.73600 VND
50 AMD3,286.84000 VND
100 AMD6,573.68000 VND
250 AMD16,434.20000 VND
500 AMD32,868.40000 VND
1000 AMD65,736.80000 VND
2000 AMD131,473.60000 VND
5000 AMD328,684.00000 VND
10000 AMD657,368.00000 VND