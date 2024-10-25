Uzbekistan som to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.463% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.416% decrease in value.