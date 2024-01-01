5 Uzbekistan soms to Philippine pesos

Convert UZS to PHP at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₱0.004519 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
UZS to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 UZS to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0047
Low0.00440.0044
Average0.00450.0045
Change3.07%-2.54%
1 UZS to PHP stats

The performance of UZS to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0044. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for UZS to PHP was 3.07.

The performance of UZS to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0047 and a 90 day low of 0.0044. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for UZS to PHP was -2.54.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08290.991.4991.6320.93721.456
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0371.7961.9561.12325.711
1 USD0.9240.771184.0791.3851.5080.86619.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Philippine Peso
1 UZS0.00452 PHP
5 UZS0.02259 PHP
10 UZS0.04519 PHP
20 UZS0.09037 PHP
50 UZS0.22593 PHP
100 UZS0.45186 PHP
250 UZS1.12966 PHP
500 UZS2.25932 PHP
1000 UZS4.51864 PHP
2000 UZS9.03728 PHP
5000 UZS22.59320 PHP
10000 UZS45.18640 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 PHP221.30500 UZS
5 PHP1,106.52500 UZS
10 PHP2,213.05000 UZS
20 PHP4,426.10000 UZS
50 PHP11,065.25000 UZS
100 PHP22,130.50000 UZS
250 PHP55,326.25000 UZS
500 PHP110,652.50000 UZS
1000 PHP221,305.00000 UZS
2000 PHP442,610.00000 UZS
5000 PHP1,106,525.00000 UZS
10000 PHP2,213,050.00000 UZS