Uzbekistan som to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Philippine pesos is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.027% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.333% decrease in value.