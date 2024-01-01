5 Uzbekistan soms to Jamaican dollars

Convert UZS to JMD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = J$0.01229 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
UZS to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JMD
1 UZS to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01240.0125
Low0.01230.0123
Average0.01230.0124
Change0.06%-1.01%
1 UZS to JMD stats

The performance of UZS to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0124 and a 30 day low of 0.0123. This means the 30 day average was 0.0123. The change for UZS to JMD was 0.06.

The performance of UZS to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0125 and a 90 day low of 0.0123. This means the 90 day average was 0.0124. The change for UZS to JMD was -1.01.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Jamaican Dollar
1 UZS0.01229 JMD
5 UZS0.06144 JMD
10 UZS0.12288 JMD
20 UZS0.24576 JMD
50 UZS0.61439 JMD
100 UZS1.22879 JMD
250 UZS3.07197 JMD
500 UZS6.14395 JMD
1000 UZS12.28790 JMD
2000 UZS24.57580 JMD
5000 UZS61.43950 JMD
10000 UZS122.87900 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 JMD81.38060 UZS
5 JMD406.90300 UZS
10 JMD813.80600 UZS
20 JMD1,627.61200 UZS
50 JMD4,069.03000 UZS
100 JMD8,138.06000 UZS
250 JMD20,345.15000 UZS
500 JMD40,690.30000 UZS
1000 JMD81,380.60000 UZS
2000 JMD162,761.20000 UZS
5000 JMD406,903.00000 UZS
10000 JMD813,806.00000 UZS