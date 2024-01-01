10 thousand Uzbekistan soms to Icelandic krónas

Convert UZS to ISK at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = kr0.01073 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
UZS to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 UZS to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01080.0111
Low0.01060.0106
Average0.01070.0108
Change1.32%-2.04%
1 UZS to ISK stats

The performance of UZS to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0107. The change for UZS to ISK was 1.32.

The performance of UZS to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0106. This means the 90 day average was 0.0108. The change for UZS to ISK was -2.04.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Icelandic Króna
1 UZS0.01073 ISK
5 UZS0.05366 ISK
10 UZS0.10732 ISK
20 UZS0.21464 ISK
50 UZS0.53661 ISK
100 UZS1.07322 ISK
250 UZS2.68305 ISK
500 UZS5.36610 ISK
1000 UZS10.73220 ISK
2000 UZS21.46440 ISK
5000 UZS53.66100 ISK
10000 UZS107.32200 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uzbekistan Som
1 ISK93.17730 UZS
5 ISK465.88650 UZS
10 ISK931.77300 UZS
20 ISK1,863.54600 UZS
50 ISK4,658.86500 UZS
100 ISK9,317.73000 UZS
250 ISK23,294.32500 UZS
500 ISK46,588.65000 UZS
1000 ISK93,177.30000 UZS
2000 ISK186,354.60000 UZS
5000 ISK465,886.50000 UZS
10000 ISK931,773.00000 UZS