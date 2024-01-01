250 Uzbekistan soms to Bangladeshi takas

Convert UZS to BDT at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = Tk0.009322 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 UZS to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0094
Low0.00930.0093
Average0.00940.0094
Change-0.54%0.10%
View full history

1 UZS to BDT stats

The performance of UZS to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0093. This means the 30 day average was 0.0094. The change for UZS to BDT was -0.54.

The performance of UZS to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0094 and a 90 day low of 0.0093. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for UZS to BDT was 0.10.

Track market ratesView UZS to BDT chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08391.0431.51.6310.93721.461
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1071.7971.9551.12325.719
1 USD0.9240.771184.0971.3851.5070.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UZS0.00932 BDT
5 UZS0.04661 BDT
10 UZS0.09322 BDT
20 UZS0.18644 BDT
50 UZS0.46610 BDT
100 UZS0.93219 BDT
250 UZS2.33048 BDT
500 UZS4.66095 BDT
1000 UZS9.32191 BDT
2000 UZS18.64382 BDT
5000 UZS46.60955 BDT
10000 UZS93.21910 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uzbekistan Som
1 BDT107.27400 UZS
5 BDT536.37000 UZS
10 BDT1,072.74000 UZS
20 BDT2,145.48000 UZS
50 BDT5,363.70000 UZS
100 BDT10,727.40000 UZS
250 BDT26,818.50000 UZS
500 BDT53,637.00000 UZS
1000 BDT107,274.00000 UZS
2000 BDT214,548.00000 UZS
5000 BDT536,370.00000 UZS
10000 BDT1,072,740.00000 UZS