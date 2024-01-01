10 Uruguayan pesos to Jordanian dinars

Convert UYU to JOD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = JD0.01704 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 UYU to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01710.0176
Low0.01680.0168
Average0.01700.0173
Change1.26%-3.21%
View full history

1 UYU to JOD stats

The performance of UYU to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0171 and a 30 day low of 0.0168. This means the 30 day average was 0.0170. The change for UYU to JOD was 1.26.

The performance of UYU to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0176 and a 90 day low of 0.0168. This means the 90 day average was 0.0173. The change for UYU to JOD was -3.21.

Track market ratesView UYU to JOD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.834581.082891.06041.500061.630480.9372621.4499
1 GBP1.1982111.29735109.1041.797281.953551.1230325.7001
1 USD0.923550.770802184.09721.385351.50580.8658519.8097
1 INR0.01098170.009165610.01189110.01647320.01790540.01029580.235557

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 UYU0.01704 JOD
5 UYU0.08520 JOD
10 UYU0.17041 JOD
20 UYU0.34082 JOD
50 UYU0.85205 JOD
100 UYU1.70409 JOD
250 UYU4.26023 JOD
500 UYU8.52045 JOD
1000 UYU17.04090 JOD
2000 UYU34.08180 JOD
5000 UYU85.20450 JOD
10000 UYU170.40900 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 JOD58.68250 UYU
5 JOD293.41250 UYU
10 JOD586.82500 UYU
20 JOD1173.65000 UYU
50 JOD2934.12500 UYU
100 JOD5868.25000 UYU
250 JOD14670.62500 UYU
500 JOD29341.25000 UYU
1000 JOD58682.50000 UYU
2000 JOD117365.00000 UYU
5000 JOD293412.50000 UYU
10000 JOD586825.00000 UYU