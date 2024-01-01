10 Uruguayan pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert UYU to CRC at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₡12.39 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 UYU to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.569313.1600
Low12.294812.2424
Average12.423312.7227
Change0.79%-5.45%
View full history

1 UYU to CRC stats

The performance of UYU to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5693 and a 30 day low of 12.2948. This means the 30 day average was 12.4233. The change for UYU to CRC was 0.79.

The performance of UYU to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1600 and a 90 day low of 12.2424. This means the 90 day average was 12.7227. The change for UYU to CRC was -5.45.

Track market ratesView UYU to CRC chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0381.51.6310.93821.453
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0551.7971.9541.12325.699
1 USD0.9230.771184.0731.3851.5060.86619.812
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 UYU12.39180 CRC
5 UYU61.95900 CRC
10 UYU123.91800 CRC
20 UYU247.83600 CRC
50 UYU619.59000 CRC
100 UYU1,239.18000 CRC
250 UYU3,097.95000 CRC
500 UYU6,195.90000 CRC
1000 UYU12,391.80000 CRC
2000 UYU24,783.60000 CRC
5000 UYU61,959.00000 CRC
10000 UYU123,918.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Uruguayan Peso
1 CRC0.08070 UYU
5 CRC0.40349 UYU
10 CRC0.80698 UYU
20 CRC1.61397 UYU
50 CRC4.03492 UYU
100 CRC8.06984 UYU
250 CRC20.17460 UYU
500 CRC40.34920 UYU
1000 CRC80.69840 UYU
2000 CRC161.39680 UYU
5000 CRC403.49200 UYU
10000 CRC806.98400 UYU