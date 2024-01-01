5 Ugandan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

Convert UGX to VUV at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = VT0.03295 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VUV
1 UGX to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03290.0329
Low0.03190.0319
Average0.03240.0323
Change3.25%1.15%
View full history

1 UGX to VUV stats

The performance of UGX to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0329 and a 30 day low of 0.0319. This means the 30 day average was 0.0324. The change for UGX to VUV was 3.25.

The performance of UGX to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0329 and a 90 day low of 0.0319. This means the 90 day average was 0.0323. The change for UGX to VUV was 1.15.

Track market ratesView UGX to VUV chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9231.3190.77184.0731,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8251,135.690.92
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4280.83591.0431,852.161.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.741,296.721.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 UGX0.03295 VUV
5 UGX0.16474 VUV
10 UGX0.32949 VUV
20 UGX0.65897 VUV
50 UGX1.64743 VUV
100 UGX3.29485 VUV
250 UGX8.23712 VUV
500 UGX16.47425 VUV
1000 UGX32.94850 VUV
2000 UGX65.89700 VUV
5000 UGX164.74250 VUV
10000 UGX329.48500 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ugandan Shilling
1 VUV30.35040 UGX
5 VUV151.75200 UGX
10 VUV303.50400 UGX
20 VUV607.00800 UGX
50 VUV1,517.52000 UGX
100 VUV3,035.04000 UGX
250 VUV7,587.60000 UGX
500 VUV15,175.20000 UGX
1000 VUV30,350.40000 UGX
2000 VUV60,700.80000 UGX
5000 VUV151,752.00000 UGX
10000 VUV303,504.00000 UGX