5,000 Vanuatu vatus to Ugandan shillings

Convert VUV to UGX at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = Ush30.35 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:39
VUV to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 VUV to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.257731.3362
Low30.346030.3460
Average30.789730.9356
Change-2.59%-1.15%
1 VUV to UGX stats

The performance of VUV to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.2577 and a 30 day low of 30.3460. This means the 30 day average was 30.7897. The change for VUV to UGX was -2.59.

The performance of VUV to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.3362 and a 90 day low of 30.3460. This means the 90 day average was 30.9356. The change for VUV to UGX was -1.15.

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9351.1981.7961.296108.9931.956
1 SGD0.584113.4020.71.0490.75763.6871.143
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7520.085
1 EUR0.8341.42819.13811.4991.08290.951.632

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ugandan Shilling
1 VUV30.34600 UGX
5 VUV151.73000 UGX
10 VUV303.46000 UGX
20 VUV606.92000 UGX
50 VUV1,517.30000 UGX
100 VUV3,034.60000 UGX
250 VUV7,586.50000 UGX
500 VUV15,173.00000 UGX
1000 VUV30,346.00000 UGX
2000 VUV60,692.00000 UGX
5000 VUV151,730.00000 UGX
10000 VUV303,460.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 UGX0.03295 VUV
5 UGX0.16477 VUV
10 UGX0.32953 VUV
20 UGX0.65907 VUV
50 UGX1.64767 VUV
100 UGX3.29533 VUV
250 UGX8.23833 VUV
500 UGX16.47665 VUV
1000 UGX32.95330 VUV
2000 UGX65.90660 VUV
5000 UGX164.76650 VUV
10000 UGX329.53300 VUV