Ugandan shilling to Vanuatu vatus Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Ugandan shilling to Vanuatu vatus history summary. This is the Ugandan shilling (UGX) to Vanuatu vatus (VUV) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UGX and VUV historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.

Ush1.000 UGX = VT0.03295 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 24 Oct 2024

UGX to VUV conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Ugandan shilling to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.033 today, reflecting a 0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 1.051% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.033 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.033 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-10-2024, with a 0.341% increase in value.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.

