Ugandan shilling to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.033 today, reflecting a 0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 1.051% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.033 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.033 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-10-2024, with a 0.341% increase in value.