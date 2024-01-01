10 Ugandan shillings to Vietnamese dongs

Convert UGX to VND at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₫6.932 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 UGX to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.93186.9318
Low6.65456.6085
Average6.76716.7216
Change4.17%2.07%
1 UGX to VND stats

The performance of UGX to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9318 and a 30 day low of 6.6545. This means the 30 day average was 6.7671. The change for UGX to VND was 4.17.

The performance of UGX to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9318 and a 90 day low of 6.6085. This means the 90 day average was 6.7216. The change for UGX to VND was 2.07.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
1 UGX6.93176 VND
5 UGX34.65880 VND
10 UGX69.31760 VND
20 UGX138.63520 VND
50 UGX346.58800 VND
100 UGX693.17600 VND
250 UGX1,732.94000 VND
500 UGX3,465.88000 VND
1000 UGX6,931.76000 VND
2000 UGX13,863.52000 VND
5000 UGX34,658.80000 VND
10000 UGX69,317.60000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ugandan Shilling
1000 VND144.26400 UGX
2000 VND288.52800 UGX
5000 VND721.32000 UGX
10000 VND1,442.64000 UGX
20000 VND2,885.28000 UGX
50000 VND7,213.20000 UGX
100000 VND14,426.40000 UGX
200000 VND28,852.80000 UGX
500000 VND72,132.00000 UGX
1000000 VND144,264.00000 UGX
2000000 VND288,528.00000 UGX
5000000 VND721,320.00000 UGX