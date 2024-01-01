5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Ugandan shillings

Convert VND to UGX at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Ush0.1443 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 VND to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15030.1513
Low0.14420.1442
Average0.14760.1488
Change-4.00%-2.03%
View full history

1 VND to UGX stats

The performance of VND to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1503 and a 30 day low of 0.1442. This means the 30 day average was 0.1476. The change for VND to UGX was -4.00.

The performance of VND to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1513 and a 90 day low of 0.1442. This means the 90 day average was 0.1488. The change for VND to UGX was -2.03.

Track market ratesView VND to UGX chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,387.111.38633.793151.695
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874918.4750.91722.376100.445
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,501.061.49936.569164.155
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.121.0525.608114.951

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ugandan Shilling
1000 VND144.26300 UGX
2000 VND288.52600 UGX
5000 VND721.31500 UGX
10000 VND1,442.63000 UGX
20000 VND2,885.26000 UGX
50000 VND7,213.15000 UGX
100000 VND14,426.30000 UGX
200000 VND28,852.60000 UGX
500000 VND72,131.50000 UGX
1000000 VND144,263.00000 UGX
2000000 VND288,526.00000 UGX
5000000 VND721,315.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
1 UGX6.93177 VND
5 UGX34.65885 VND
10 UGX69.31770 VND
20 UGX138.63540 VND
50 UGX346.58850 VND
100 UGX693.17700 VND
250 UGX1,732.94250 VND
500 UGX3,465.88500 VND
1000 UGX6,931.77000 VND
2000 UGX13,863.54000 VND
5000 UGX34,658.85000 VND
10000 UGX69,317.70000 VND