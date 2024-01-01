1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Ugandan shillings
Convert VND to UGX at the real exchange rate
VND to UGX conversion chart
1 VND = 0.14427 UGX
0
|1 VND to UGX
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1503
|0.1513
|Low
|0.1442
|0.1442
|Average
|0.1476
|0.1488
|Change
|-4.00%
|-2.03%
|View full history
1 VND to UGX stats
The performance of VND to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1503 and a 30 day low of 0.1442. This means the 30 day average was 0.1476. The change for VND to UGX was -4.00.
The performance of VND to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1513 and a 90 day low of 0.1442. This means the 90 day average was 0.1488. The change for VND to UGX was -2.03.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ugandan Shilling
|1000 VND
|144.27300 UGX
|2000 VND
|288.54600 UGX
|5000 VND
|721.36500 UGX
|10000 VND
|1,442.73000 UGX
|20000 VND
|2,885.46000 UGX
|50000 VND
|7,213.65000 UGX
|100000 VND
|14,427.30000 UGX
|200000 VND
|28,854.60000 UGX
|500000 VND
|72,136.50000 UGX
|1000000 VND
|144,273.00000 UGX
|2000000 VND
|288,546.00000 UGX
|5000000 VND
|721,365.00000 UGX
|Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
|1 UGX
|6.93129 VND
|5 UGX
|34.65645 VND
|10 UGX
|69.31290 VND
|20 UGX
|138.62580 VND
|50 UGX
|346.56450 VND
|100 UGX
|693.12900 VND
|250 UGX
|1,732.82250 VND
|500 UGX
|3,465.64500 VND
|1000 UGX
|6,931.29000 VND
|2000 UGX
|13,862.58000 VND
|5000 UGX
|34,656.45000 VND
|10000 UGX
|69,312.90000 VND