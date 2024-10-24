Ugandan shilling to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Vietnamese dongs is currently 6.932 today, reflecting a -0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 1.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 6.946 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 6.860 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.241% increase in value.