Vietnamese dong to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Ugandan shillings is currently 0.144 today, reflecting a 0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.690% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0.146 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.144 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -0.239% decrease in value.