5 Ugandan shillings to Tajikistani somonis

Convert UGX to TJS at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = SM0.002914 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TJS
1 UGX to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00290.0028
Average0.00290.0029
Change1.47%1.79%
1 UGX to TJS stats

The performance of UGX to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for UGX to TJS was 1.47.

The performance of UGX to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for UGX to TJS was 1.79.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 UGX0.00291 TJS
5 UGX0.01457 TJS
10 UGX0.02914 TJS
20 UGX0.05828 TJS
50 UGX0.14570 TJS
100 UGX0.29140 TJS
250 UGX0.72850 TJS
500 UGX1.45700 TJS
1000 UGX2.91399 TJS
2000 UGX5.82798 TJS
5000 UGX14.56995 TJS
10000 UGX29.13990 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Ugandan Shilling
1 TJS343.17200 UGX
5 TJS1,715.86000 UGX
10 TJS3,431.72000 UGX
20 TJS6,863.44000 UGX
50 TJS17,158.60000 UGX
100 TJS34,317.20000 UGX
250 TJS85,793.00000 UGX
500 TJS171,586.00000 UGX
1000 TJS343,172.00000 UGX
2000 TJS686,344.00000 UGX
5000 TJS1,715,860.00000 UGX
10000 TJS3,431,720.00000 UGX