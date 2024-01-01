Ugandan shillings to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert UGX to NIO at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = C$0.01005 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
UGX to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NIO
1 UGX to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01010.0101
Low0.00990.0099
Average0.01000.0099
Change1.00%1.65%
1 UGX to NIO stats

The performance of UGX to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0101 and a 30 day low of 0.0099. This means the 30 day average was 0.0100. The change for UGX to NIO was 1.00.

The performance of UGX to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0101 and a 90 day low of 0.0099. This means the 90 day average was 0.0099. The change for UGX to NIO was 1.65.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9241.3190.77184.0731,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8041,135.260.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.981,850.881.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58463.7381,296.671.051

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 UGX0.01005 NIO
5 UGX0.05024 NIO
10 UGX0.10049 NIO
20 UGX0.20097 NIO
50 UGX0.50244 NIO
100 UGX1.00487 NIO
250 UGX2.51218 NIO
500 UGX5.02435 NIO
1000 UGX10.04870 NIO
2000 UGX20.09740 NIO
5000 UGX50.24350 NIO
10000 UGX100.48700 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Ugandan Shilling
1 NIO99.51490 UGX
5 NIO497.57450 UGX
10 NIO995.14900 UGX
20 NIO1,990.29800 UGX
50 NIO4,975.74500 UGX
100 NIO9,951.49000 UGX
250 NIO24,878.72500 UGX
500 NIO49,757.45000 UGX
1000 NIO99,514.90000 UGX
2000 NIO199,029.80000 UGX
5000 NIO497,574.50000 UGX
10000 NIO995,149.00000 UGX