100 Ugandan shillings to Nigerian nairas

Convert UGX to NGN at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₦0.4668 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
UGX to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 UGX to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46680.4668
Low0.45070.4204
Average0.45630.4407
Change3.24%8.01%
1 UGX to NGN stats

The performance of UGX to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4668 and a 30 day low of 0.4507. This means the 30 day average was 0.4563. The change for UGX to NGN was 3.24.

The performance of UGX to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4668 and a 90 day low of 0.4204. This means the 90 day average was 0.4407. The change for UGX to NGN was 8.01.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Nigerian Naira
1 UGX0.46680 NGN
5 UGX2.33399 NGN
10 UGX4.66798 NGN
20 UGX9.33596 NGN
50 UGX23.33990 NGN
100 UGX46.67980 NGN
250 UGX116.69950 NGN
500 UGX233.39900 NGN
1000 UGX466.79800 NGN
2000 UGX933.59600 NGN
5000 UGX2,333.99000 NGN
10000 UGX4,667.98000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ugandan Shilling
1 NGN2.14226 UGX
5 NGN10.71130 UGX
10 NGN21.42260 UGX
20 NGN42.84520 UGX
50 NGN107.11300 UGX
100 NGN214.22600 UGX
250 NGN535.56500 UGX
500 NGN1,071.13000 UGX
1000 NGN2,142.26000 UGX
2000 NGN4,284.52000 UGX
5000 NGN10,711.30000 UGX
10000 NGN21,422.60000 UGX