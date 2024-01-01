Ugandan shillings to Macedonian denars today

Convert UGX to MKD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ден0.01555 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MKD
1 UGX to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01560.0156
Low0.01490.0148
Average0.01530.0151
Change4.36%2.36%
1 UGX to MKD stats

The performance of UGX to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0156 and a 30 day low of 0.0149. This means the 30 day average was 0.0153. The change for UGX to MKD was 4.36.

The performance of UGX to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0156 and a 90 day low of 0.0148. This means the 90 day average was 0.0151. The change for UGX to MKD was 2.36.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 UGX0.01555 MKD
5 UGX0.07777 MKD
10 UGX0.15554 MKD
20 UGX0.31108 MKD
50 UGX0.77771 MKD
100 UGX1.55542 MKD
250 UGX3.88855 MKD
500 UGX7.77710 MKD
1000 UGX15.55420 MKD
2000 UGX31.10840 MKD
5000 UGX77.77100 MKD
10000 UGX155.54200 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ugandan Shilling
1 MKD64.29130 UGX
5 MKD321.45650 UGX
10 MKD642.91300 UGX
20 MKD1,285.82600 UGX
50 MKD3,214.56500 UGX
100 MKD6,429.13000 UGX
250 MKD16,072.82500 UGX
500 MKD32,145.65000 UGX
1000 MKD64,291.30000 UGX
2000 MKD128,582.60000 UGX
5000 MKD321,456.50000 UGX
10000 MKD642,913.00000 UGX