2,000 Ugandan shillings to Cambodian riels

Convert UGX to KHR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ៛1.108 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
UGX to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KHR
1 UGX to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.10891.1089
Low1.09941.0913
Average1.10601.1006
Change0.74%0.52%
1 UGX to KHR stats

The performance of UGX to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1089 and a 30 day low of 1.0994. This means the 30 day average was 1.1060. The change for UGX to KHR was 0.74.

The performance of UGX to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1089 and a 90 day low of 1.0913. This means the 90 day average was 1.1006. The change for UGX to KHR was 0.52.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 UGX1.10752 KHR
5 UGX5.53760 KHR
10 UGX11.07520 KHR
20 UGX22.15040 KHR
50 UGX55.37600 KHR
100 UGX110.75200 KHR
250 UGX276.88000 KHR
500 UGX553.76000 KHR
1000 UGX1,107.52000 KHR
2000 UGX2,215.04000 KHR
5000 UGX5,537.60000 KHR
10000 UGX11,075.20000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ugandan Shilling
1 KHR0.90292 UGX
5 KHR4.51460 UGX
10 KHR9.02920 UGX
20 KHR18.05840 UGX
50 KHR45.14600 UGX
100 KHR90.29200 UGX
250 KHR225.73000 UGX
500 KHR451.46000 UGX
1000 KHR902.92000 UGX
2000 KHR1,805.84000 UGX
5000 KHR4,514.60000 UGX
10000 KHR9,029.20000 UGX