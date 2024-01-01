2,000 Ugandan shillings to Japanese yen

Convert UGX to JPY at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ¥0.04140 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 UGX to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04140.0414
Low0.03850.0379
Average0.04020.0395
Change7.12%0.39%
View full history

1 UGX to JPY stats

The performance of UGX to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0414 and a 30 day low of 0.0385. This means the 30 day average was 0.0402. The change for UGX to JPY was 7.12.

The performance of UGX to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0414 and a 90 day low of 0.0379. This means the 90 day average was 0.0395. The change for UGX to JPY was 0.39.

Track market ratesView UGX to JPY chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0711,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8191,135.60.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9691,850.711.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7461,296.861.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 UGX0.04140 JPY
5 UGX0.20699 JPY
10 UGX0.41398 JPY
20 UGX0.82796 JPY
50 UGX2.06991 JPY
100 UGX4.13982 JPY
250 UGX10.34955 JPY
500 UGX20.69910 JPY
1000 UGX41.39820 JPY
2000 UGX82.79640 JPY
5000 UGX206.99100 JPY
10000 UGX413.98200 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ugandan Shilling
100 JPY2,415.57000 UGX
1000 JPY24,155.70000 UGX
1500 JPY36,233.55000 UGX
2000 JPY48,311.40000 UGX
3000 JPY72,467.10000 UGX
5000 JPY120,778.50000 UGX
5400 JPY130,440.78000 UGX
10000 JPY241,557.00000 UGX
15000 JPY362,335.50000 UGX
20000 JPY483,114.00000 UGX
25000 JPY603,892.50000 UGX
30000 JPY724,671.00000 UGX