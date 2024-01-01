20 Ugandan shillings to Indian rupees

Convert UGX to INR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₹0.02295 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
UGX to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 UGX to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02290.0229
Low0.02260.0224
Average0.02290.0226
Change1.54%2.19%
1 UGX to INR stats

The performance of UGX to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0229 and a 30 day low of 0.0226. This means the 30 day average was 0.0229. The change for UGX to INR was 1.54.

The performance of UGX to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0229 and a 90 day low of 0.0224. This means the 90 day average was 0.0226. The change for UGX to INR was 2.19.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 UGX0.02295 INR
5 UGX0.11473 INR
10 UGX0.22946 INR
20 UGX0.45892 INR
50 UGX1.14730 INR
100 UGX2.29460 INR
250 UGX5.73650 INR
500 UGX11.47300 INR
1000 UGX22.94600 INR
2000 UGX45.89200 INR
5000 UGX114.73000 INR
10000 UGX229.46000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 INR43.58060 UGX
5 INR217.90300 UGX
10 INR435.80600 UGX
20 INR871.61200 UGX
50 INR2,179.03000 UGX
100 INR4,358.06000 UGX
250 INR10,895.15000 UGX
300 INR13,074.18000 UGX
500 INR21,790.30000 UGX
600 INR26,148.36000 UGX
1000 INR43,580.60000 UGX
2000 INR87,161.20000 UGX
5000 INR217,903.00000 UGX
10000 INR435,806.00000 UGX
25000 INR1,089,515.00000 UGX
50000 INR2,179,030.00000 UGX
100000 INR4,358,060.00000 UGX
1000000 INR43,580,600.00000 UGX
1000000000 INR43,580,600,000.00000 UGX