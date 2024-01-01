20 Ugandan shillings to Honduran lempiras

Convert UGX to HNL at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = L0.006849 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HNL
1 UGX to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00680.0068
Low0.00670.0066
Average0.00680.0067
Change1.95%3.13%
1 UGX to HNL stats

The performance of UGX to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0068 and a 30 day low of 0.0067. This means the 30 day average was 0.0068. The change for UGX to HNL was 1.95.

The performance of UGX to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0068 and a 90 day low of 0.0066. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for UGX to HNL was 3.13.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Honduran Lempira
1 UGX0.00685 HNL
5 UGX0.03424 HNL
10 UGX0.06849 HNL
20 UGX0.13697 HNL
50 UGX0.34244 HNL
100 UGX0.68487 HNL
250 UGX1.71218 HNL
500 UGX3.42436 HNL
1000 UGX6.84871 HNL
2000 UGX13.69742 HNL
5000 UGX34.24355 HNL
10000 UGX68.48710 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Ugandan Shilling
1 HNL146.01300 UGX
5 HNL730.06500 UGX
10 HNL1,460.13000 UGX
20 HNL2,920.26000 UGX
50 HNL7,300.65000 UGX
100 HNL14,601.30000 UGX
250 HNL36,503.25000 UGX
500 HNL73,006.50000 UGX
1000 HNL146,013.00000 UGX
2000 HNL292,026.00000 UGX
5000 HNL730,065.00000 UGX
10000 HNL1,460,130.00000 UGX