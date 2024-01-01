50 Ukrainian hryvnias to South African rand

Convert UAH to ZAR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = R0.4315 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
UAH to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 UAH to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43150.4545
Low0.41710.4171
Average0.42570.4341
Change2.87%-3.48%
1 UAH to ZAR stats

The performance of UAH to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4315 and a 30 day low of 0.4171. This means the 30 day average was 0.4257. The change for UAH to ZAR was 2.87.

The performance of UAH to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4545 and a 90 day low of 0.4171. This means the 90 day average was 0.4341. The change for UAH to ZAR was -3.48.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.0810.7721.321.38617.6931.508
1 EUR1.081190.8540.8341.4261.49819.1181.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.199108.94811.7111.79622.9251.955

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South African Rand
1 UAH0.43152 ZAR
5 UAH2.15762 ZAR
10 UAH4.31524 ZAR
20 UAH8.63048 ZAR
50 UAH21.57620 ZAR
100 UAH43.15240 ZAR
250 UAH107.88100 ZAR
500 UAH215.76200 ZAR
1000 UAH431.52400 ZAR
2000 UAH863.04800 ZAR
5000 UAH2,157.62000 ZAR
10000 UAH4,315.24000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ZAR2.31737 UAH
5 ZAR11.58685 UAH
10 ZAR23.17370 UAH
20 ZAR46.34740 UAH
50 ZAR115.86850 UAH
100 ZAR231.73700 UAH
250 ZAR579.34250 UAH
500 ZAR1,158.68500 UAH
1000 ZAR2,317.37000 UAH
2000 ZAR4,634.74000 UAH
5000 ZAR11,586.85000 UAH
10000 ZAR23,173.70000 UAH