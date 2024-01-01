10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert UAH to NIO at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = C$0.8982 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19
UAH to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NIO
1 UAH to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89980.9059
Low0.89430.8928
Average0.89770.8992
Change0.43%-0.34%
1 UAH to NIO stats

The performance of UAH to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8998 and a 30 day low of 0.8943. This means the 30 day average was 0.8977. The change for UAH to NIO was 0.43.

The performance of UAH to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9059 and a 90 day low of 0.8928. This means the 90 day average was 0.8992. The change for UAH to NIO was -0.34.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0760.7721.321.38517.681.508
1 EUR1.08190.8060.8331.4261.49619.0951.629
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.97511.7111.79522.9151.955

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 UAH0.89816 NIO
5 UAH4.49080 NIO
10 UAH8.98159 NIO
20 UAH17.96318 NIO
50 UAH44.90795 NIO
100 UAH89.81590 NIO
250 UAH224.53975 NIO
500 UAH449.07950 NIO
1000 UAH898.15900 NIO
2000 UAH1,796.31800 NIO
5000 UAH4,490.79500 NIO
10000 UAH8,981.59000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NIO1.11339 UAH
5 NIO5.56695 UAH
10 NIO11.13390 UAH
20 NIO22.26780 UAH
50 NIO55.66950 UAH
100 NIO111.33900 UAH
250 NIO278.34750 UAH
500 NIO556.69500 UAH
1000 NIO1,113.39000 UAH
2000 NIO2,226.78000 UAH
5000 NIO5,566.95000 UAH
10000 NIO11,133.90000 UAH