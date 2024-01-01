5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Mozambican meticals

Convert UAH to MZN at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = MT1.558 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
UAH to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MZN
1 UAH to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.55821.5703
Low1.55071.5466
Average1.55681.5585
Change0.42%-0.18%
1 UAH to MZN stats

The performance of UAH to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5582 and a 30 day low of 1.5507. This means the 30 day average was 1.5568. The change for UAH to MZN was 0.42.

The performance of UAH to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5703 and a 90 day low of 1.5466. This means the 90 day average was 1.5585. The change for UAH to MZN was -0.18.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mozambican Metical
1 UAH1.55809 MZN
5 UAH7.79045 MZN
10 UAH15.58090 MZN
20 UAH31.16180 MZN
50 UAH77.90450 MZN
100 UAH155.80900 MZN
250 UAH389.52250 MZN
500 UAH779.04500 MZN
1000 UAH1,558.09000 MZN
2000 UAH3,116.18000 MZN
5000 UAH7,790.45000 MZN
10000 UAH15,580.90000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MZN0.64181 UAH
5 MZN3.20906 UAH
10 MZN6.41812 UAH
20 MZN12.83624 UAH
50 MZN32.09060 UAH
100 MZN64.18120 UAH
250 MZN160.45300 UAH
500 MZN320.90600 UAH
1000 MZN641.81200 UAH
2000 MZN1,283.62400 UAH
5000 MZN3,209.06000 UAH
10000 MZN6,418.12000 UAH