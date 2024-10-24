Ukrainian hryvnia to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Mozambican meticals is currently 1.558 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 1.558 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 1.551 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.