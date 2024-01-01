250 Ukrainian hryvnias to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert UAH to MVR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = MVR0.3728 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:09
UAH to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MVR
1 UAH to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37590.3789
Low0.37080.3695
Average0.37420.3741
Change-0.46%0.29%
1 UAH to MVR stats

The performance of UAH to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3759 and a 30 day low of 0.3708. This means the 30 day average was 0.3742. The change for UAH to MVR was -0.46.

The performance of UAH to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3789 and a 90 day low of 0.3695. This means the 90 day average was 0.3741. The change for UAH to MVR was 0.29.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 UAH0.37278 MVR
5 UAH1.86388 MVR
10 UAH3.72776 MVR
20 UAH7.45552 MVR
50 UAH18.63880 MVR
100 UAH37.27760 MVR
250 UAH93.19400 MVR
500 UAH186.38800 MVR
1000 UAH372.77600 MVR
2000 UAH745.55200 MVR
5000 UAH1,863.88000 MVR
10000 UAH3,727.76000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MVR2.68258 UAH
5 MVR13.41290 UAH
10 MVR26.82580 UAH
20 MVR53.65160 UAH
50 MVR134.12900 UAH
100 MVR268.25800 UAH
250 MVR670.64500 UAH
500 MVR1,341.29000 UAH
1000 MVR2,682.58000 UAH
2000 MVR5,365.16000 UAH
5000 MVR13,412.90000 UAH
10000 MVR26,825.80000 UAH