5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Guinean francs

Convert UAH to GNF at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = GFr209.7 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
UAH to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GNF
1 UAH to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High210.6300211.8130
Low209.6510209.4090
Average210.2970210.4581
Change-0.04%-0.03%
1 UAH to GNF stats

The performance of UAH to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 210.6300 and a 30 day low of 209.6510. This means the 30 day average was 210.2970. The change for UAH to GNF was -0.04.

The performance of UAH to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 211.8130 and a 90 day low of 209.4090. This means the 90 day average was 210.4581. The change for UAH to GNF was -0.03.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Guinean Franc
1 UAH209.65100 GNF
5 UAH1,048.25500 GNF
10 UAH2,096.51000 GNF
20 UAH4,193.02000 GNF
50 UAH10,482.55000 GNF
100 UAH20,965.10000 GNF
250 UAH52,412.75000 GNF
500 UAH104,825.50000 GNF
1000 UAH209,651.00000 GNF
2000 UAH419,302.00000 GNF
5000 UAH1,048,255.00000 GNF
10000 UAH2,096,510.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GNF0.00477 UAH
5 GNF0.02385 UAH
10 GNF0.04770 UAH
20 GNF0.09540 UAH
50 GNF0.23849 UAH
100 GNF0.47698 UAH
250 GNF1.19246 UAH
500 GNF2.38491 UAH
1000 GNF4.76982 UAH
2000 GNF9.53964 UAH
5000 GNF23.84910 UAH
10000 GNF47.69820 UAH