Convert GNF to UAH at the real exchange rate

500 Guinean francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

500 gnf
2.35 uah

GFr1.000 GNF = ₴0.004697 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.571.4651.610.95919.28
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9661.7331.9051.13522.81
1 USD0.9320.787183.4411.3651.50.89417.961
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Guinean francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GNF0.00470 UAH
5 GNF0.02349 UAH
10 GNF0.04697 UAH
20 GNF0.09394 UAH
50 GNF0.23486 UAH
100 GNF0.46972 UAH
250 GNF1.17431 UAH
500 GNF2.34861 UAH
1000 GNF4.69722 UAH
2000 GNF9.39444 UAH
5000 GNF23.48610 UAH
10000 GNF46.97220 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Guinean Franc
1 UAH212.89200 GNF
5 UAH1,064.46000 GNF
10 UAH2,128.92000 GNF
20 UAH4,257.84000 GNF
50 UAH10,644.60000 GNF
100 UAH21,289.20000 GNF
250 UAH53,223.00000 GNF
500 UAH106,446.00000 GNF
1000 UAH212,892.00000 GNF
2000 UAH425,784.00000 GNF
5000 UAH1,064,460.00000 GNF
10000 UAH2,128,920.00000 GNF