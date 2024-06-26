Solomon Islands dollar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Surinamese dollars is currently 3.781 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.795 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 3.716 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.924% decrease in value.