솔로몬 제도 달러 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 수리남 달러 is currently 3.763 today, reflecting a 0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.409% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 3.828 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 3.716 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.924% decrease in value.