Solomon Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Solomon Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels history summary. This is the Solomon Islands dollar (SBD) to Israeli new sheqels (ILS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SBD and ILS historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.

SI$1.000 SBD = ₪0.4550 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 26 Jun 2024
Solomon Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.455 today, reflecting a 0.183% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.200% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.455 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.446 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.827% increase in value.

Top currencies on June 26, 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.2951.4641.6070.95919.417
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5241.731.8991.13322.946
1 USD0.9360.792183.5671.371.5040.89718.171
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

