Solomon Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.455 today, reflecting a 0.183% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.200% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.455 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.446 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.827% increase in value.