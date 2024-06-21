솔로몬 제도 달러 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. is currently 0.455 today, reflecting a 0.862% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.686% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. has fluctuated between a high of 0.455 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.441 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a -1.396% decrease in value.