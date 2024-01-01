100 Solomon Islands dollars to Euros

Convert SBD to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 sbd
11.34 eur

SI$1.000 SBD = €0.1134 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2741.4631.6070.95819.409
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5221.7291.8991.13322.941
1 USD0.9360.792183.5781.3691.5040.89718.171
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Euro
1 SBD0.11342 EUR
5 SBD0.56710 EUR
10 SBD1.13420 EUR
20 SBD2.26840 EUR
50 SBD5.67100 EUR
100 SBD11.34200 EUR
250 SBD28.35500 EUR
500 SBD56.71000 EUR
1000 SBD113.42000 EUR
2000 SBD226.84000 EUR
5000 SBD567.10000 EUR
10000 SBD1,134.20000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 EUR8.81676 SBD
5 EUR44.08380 SBD
10 EUR88.16760 SBD
20 EUR176.33520 SBD
50 EUR440.83800 SBD
100 EUR881.67600 SBD
250 EUR2,204.19000 SBD
500 EUR4,408.38000 SBD
1000 EUR8,816.76000 SBD
2000 EUR17,633.52000 SBD
5000 EUR44,083.80000 SBD
10000 EUR88,167.60000 SBD