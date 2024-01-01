Convert SBD to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 Solomon Islands dollars to Aruban florins

10 sbd
2.17 awg

SI$1.000 SBD = ƒ0.2169 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2361.4621.6060.95819.41
1 GBP1.18211.262105.5081.7291.8991.13322.95
1 USD0.9370.792183.5741.3691.5040.89718.179
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 SBD0.21686 AWG
5 SBD1.08430 AWG
10 SBD2.16859 AWG
20 SBD4.33718 AWG
50 SBD10.84295 AWG
100 SBD21.68590 AWG
250 SBD54.21475 AWG
500 SBD108.42950 AWG
1000 SBD216.85900 AWG
2000 SBD433.71800 AWG
5000 SBD1,084.29500 AWG
10000 SBD2,168.59000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 AWG4.61130 SBD
5 AWG23.05650 SBD
10 AWG46.11300 SBD
20 AWG92.22600 SBD
50 AWG230.56500 SBD
100 AWG461.13000 SBD
250 AWG1,152.82500 SBD
500 AWG2,305.65000 SBD
1000 AWG4,611.30000 SBD
2000 AWG9,222.60000 SBD
5000 AWG23,056.50000 SBD
10000 AWG46,113.00000 SBD