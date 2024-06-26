Saudi riyal to CFP francs Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Saudi riyal to CFP francs history summary. This is the Saudi riyal (SAR) to CFP francs (XPF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SAR and XPF historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.

1,000 sar
29,563 xpf

SR1.000 SAR = ₣29.56 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 26 Jun 2024
Saudi riyal to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to CFP francs is currently 29.563 today, reflecting a 0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.280% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 29.769 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 29.474 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.883% decrease in value.

Top currencies on June 26, 2024

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.577279.21.370.93658.9081.5030.792
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.025203.86310.68343.0121.0970.578

How to convert Saudi riyals to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

