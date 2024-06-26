Saudi riyal to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to CFP francs is currently 29.563 today, reflecting a 0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.280% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 29.769 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 29.474 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.883% decrease in value.