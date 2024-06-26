Saudi riyal to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to CFA francs beac is currently 163.552 today, reflecting a 0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.498% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 163.754 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 162.662 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.300% increase in value.