사우디아라비아 리얄 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Cfa franc beac is currently 163.583 today, reflecting a 0.279% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 163.828 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 162.632 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.300% increase in value.