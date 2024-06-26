Saudi riyal to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 1.807 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.034% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.810 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 1.803 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.275% decrease in value.