사우디아라비아 리얄 트리니다드토바고 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 트리니다드토바고 달러 is currently 1.805 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.162% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 트리니다드토바고 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 1.810 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.803 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.275% decrease in value.