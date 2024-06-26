Saudi riyal to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Surinamese dollars is currently 8.269 today, reflecting a -0.626% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.707% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8.346 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 8.204 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.924% decrease in value.