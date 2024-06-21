사우디아라비아 리얄 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 수리남 달러 is currently 8.234 today, reflecting a -1.344% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.179% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 8.417 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 8.204 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.924% decrease in value.