Saudi riyal to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 4.056 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 4.114 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 3.731 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 8.774% increase in value.