사우디아라비아 리얄 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 4.055 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 4.111 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 4.055 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.357% decrease in value.