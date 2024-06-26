Saudi riyal to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Mauritian rupees is currently 12.603 today, reflecting a 0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -1.424% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 12.805 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 12.455 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -2.697% decrease in value.