사우디아라비아 리얄 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 12.494 today, reflecting a -2.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.037% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 12.805 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 12.436 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 2.947% increase in value.