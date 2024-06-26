Saudi riyal to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Myanmar kyats is currently 560.561 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.001% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 560.598 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 560.070 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.090% decrease in value.